How Big Data Development Services Can Help Your Business?

Stephen Gilderdale, senior director at Dell Technologies, identifies three principles to consider when looking to establish data resilience for the hybrid cloud. According to the 2020 Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index, seven out of 10 UK businesses accelerated their adoption of transformational technology programs due to the pandemic. For these organisations, 89% said that COVID-19 highlighted the importance of investing in a more agile, scalable IT environment, with multiple cloud environments featuring among the top five technology priorities over the next one to three years. These figures show how a hybrid cloud strategy is rapidly becoming the IT strategy of choice. This is mainly due to its capability to offer enterprises the best of private and public clouds, along with edge technologies and greater choice and flexibility. Such a strategy for hybrid cloud also presents an opportunity for businesses to rethink their data protection and resilience approach.