Justin Houston has found himself a new NFL home. As free agency rolled along -- past OTAs and minicamp and into training camps firing up around the league -- Houston remained unsigned as he waited for the right situation and offer to come along. He found both with the Baltimore Ravens, reportedly agreeing to join the team on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. And it appears it was more about the situation than the offer itself, with Houston reportedly turning down significantly more money from other teams to play in Baltimore.