Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

To reach a peace deal, Taliban say Afghan president must go

By KATHY GANNON Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Chign_0b5SAkb200

The Taliban say they don’t want to monopolize power, but they insist there won’t be peace in Afghanistan until there is a new negotiated government in Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani is removed.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Taliban spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, who is also a member of the group’s negotiating team, laid out the insurgents’ stance on what should come next in a country on the precipice.

The Taliban have swiftly captured territory in recent weeks, seized strategic border crossings and are threatening a number of provincial capitals — advances that come as the last U.S. and NATO soldiers leave Afghanistan.

This week, the top U.S. military officer, Gen. Mark Milley, told a Pentagon press conference that the Taliban have “strategic momentum,” and he did not rule out a complete Taliban takeover. But he said it is not inevitable. “I don’t think the end game is yet written,” he said.

Memories of the Taliban’s last time in power some 20 years ago, when they enforced a harsh brand of Islam that denied girls an education and barred women from work, have stoked fears of their return among many. Afghans who can afford it are applying by the thousands for visas to leave Afghanistan, fearing a violent descent into chaos. The U.S.-NATO withdrawal is more than 95% complete and due to be finished by Aug. 31.

Shaheen said the Taliban will lay down their weapons when a negotiated government acceptable to all sides in the conflict is installed in Kabul and Ghani’s government is gone.

“I want to make it clear that we do not believe in the monopoly of power because any governments who (sought) to monopolize power in Afghanistan in the past, were not successful governments,” said Shaheen, apparently including the Taliban’s own five-year rule in that assessment. “So we do not want to repeat that same formula.”

But he was also uncompromising on the continued rule of Ghani, calling him a war monger and accusing him of using his Tuesday speech on the Islamic holy day of Eid-al-Adha to promise an offensive against the Taliban.

Shaheen dismissed Ghani’s right to govern, resurrecting allegations of widespread fraud that surrounded Ghani’s 2019 election win. After that vote, both Ghani and his rival Abdullah Abdullah declared themselves president. After a compromise deal, Abdullah is now No. 2 in the government and heads the reconciliation council.

Asked about the Taliban demand that Ghani be removed as a condition of a peace agreement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday affirmed President Joe Biden’s support for the Afghan president.

“The President and the administration supports the leadership of the Afghan people, including Ashraf Ghani,” Psaki said.

In a phone call Friday, Biden told Ghani that he’s included $3.3 billion for Afghan security forces in his fiscal year 2022 budget request, according to the White House.

The military aid includes $1 billion to support the Afghan Air Force and Special Mission Wing, $1 billion for fuel, ammunition and spare parts, and $700 million to pay salaries for Afghan soldiers.

The White House said in a statement that the two leaders agreed that the Taliban’s military offensive “is in direct contradiction to the movement’s claim to support a negotiated settlement of the conflict.”

Ghani has often said he will remain in office until new elections can determine the next government. His critics — including ones outside the Taliban — accuse him of seeking only to keep power, causing splits among government supporters.

Last weekend, Abdullah headed a high-level delegation to the Qatari capital of Doha for talks with Taliban leaders. It ended with promises of more talks, as well as greater attention to the protection of civilians and infrastructure.

Shaheen called the talks a good beginning. But he said the government’s repeated demands for a cease-fire while Ghani stayed in power were tantamount to demanding a Taliban surrender.

“They don’t want reconciliation, but they want surrendering,” he said.

Before any cease-fire, there must be an agreement on a new government “acceptable to us and to other Afghans,” he said. Then “there will be no war.”

Shaheen said under this new government, women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics, but will have to wear the hijab, or headscarf. He said women won’t be required to have a male relative with them to leave their home, and that Taliban commanders in newly occupied districts have orders that universities, schools and markets operate as before, including with the participation of women and girls.

However, there have been repeated reports from captured districts of Taliban imposing harsh restrictions on women, even setting fire to schools. One gruesome video that emerged appeared to show Taliban killing captured commandos in northern Afghanistan.

Shaheen said some Taliban commanders had ignored the leadership’s orders against repressive and drastic behavior and that several have been put before a Taliban military tribunal and punished, though he did provide specifics. He contended the video was fake, a splicing of separate footage.

Shaheen said there are no plans to make a military push on Kabul and that the Taliban have so far “restrained” themselves from taking provincial capitals. But he warned they could, given the weapons and equipment they have acquired in newly captured districts. He contended that the majority of the Taliban’s battlefield successes came through negotiations, not fighting.

“Those districts which have fallen to us and the military forces who have joined us ... were through mediation of the people, through talks,” he said. “They (did not fall) through fighting ... it would have been very hard for us to take 194 districts in just eight weeks.”

The Taliban control about half of Afghanistan’s 419 district centers, and while they have yet to capture any of the 34 provincial capitals, they are pressuring about half of them, Milley said. In recent days, the U.S. has carried out airstrikes in support of beleaguered Afghan government troops in the southern city of Kandahar, around which the Taliban have been amassing, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Thursday.

The rapid fall of districts and the seemingly disheartened response by Afghan government forces have prompted U.S.-allied warlords to resurrect militias with a violent history. For many Afghans weary of more than four decades of war, that raises fears of a repeat of the brutal civil war in the early 1990s in which those same warlords battled for power.

“You know, no one no one wants a civil war, including me,” said Shaheen.

Shaheen also repeated Taliban promises aimed at reassuring Afghans who fear the group.

Washington has promised to relocate thousands of U.S. military interpreters. Shaheen said they had nothing to fear from the Taliban and denied threatening them. But, he added, if some want to take asylum in the West because Afghanistan’s economy is so poor, “that is up to them.”

He also denied that the Taliban have threatened journalists and Afghanistan’s nascent civil society, which has been targeted by dozens of killings over the past year. The Islamic State group has taken responsibility for some, but the Afghan government has blamed the Taliban for most of the killings while the Taliban in turn accuse the Afghan government of carrying out the killings to defame them. Rarely has the government made arrests into the killings or revealed the findings of its investigations.

Shaheen said journalists, including those working for Western media outlets, have nothing to fear from a government that includes the Taliban.

“We have not issued letters to journalists (threatening them), especially to those who are working for foreign media outlets. They can continue their work even in the future,” he said.

———

Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed to this report.

Comments / 8

ABC News

ABC News

357K+
Followers
92K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Abdullah Abdullah
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Us Military#The Associated Press#Nato#Pentagon#Afghans#Islamic#The White House#The Afghan Air Force#Special Mission Wing#Qatari#Hijab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Middle Eastthedallasnews.net

Taliban terrorists trained by Pakistan enter Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 30 (ANI): Over 10,000 Pakistani terrorists have entered Afghanistan, said the Afghan government, adding that the Taliban terrorists are trained by a Pakistani institution and are financed by Islamabad. A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said in a video message sent to media that thousands of terrorists...
MilitaryPosted by
IBTimes

Taliban And Afghan Forces Clash Again Outside Herat City

Afghan and Taliban forces clashed again on the outskirts of Herat on Saturday, a day after a police guard was killed when a United Nations compound in the western city came under attack. Violence has surged across the country since early May, when the militants launched a sweeping offensive as...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

China expects Taliban to play 'important' role in Afghan peace

China has started talks with the Taliban as tensions mount about the future of Afghanistan following the U.S. military’s withdrawal from the country. A Taliban delegation visited China this week, holding talks on Wednesday to discuss the rebuilding of Afghanistan and the role the Taliban will play. Foreign Minister Wang...
Worlddallassun.com

Pakistan PM says US 'really messed it up' in Afghanistan

Washington [US], July 29 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the United States "really messed it up" in Afghanistan by initially looking for a military solution and then attempting to seek a political solution from a position of weakness. "I think the US has really messed it up...
Militarydallassun.com

Taliban Assault Major Afghan Cities as US Troops Exit

ISLAMABAD - Government forces in Afghanistan battled a major assault Saturday by Taliban insurgents on Lashkar Gah, the capital of embattled southern Helmand province, and officials said clashes were ongoing inside parts of the city. Both warring sides reportedly suffered heavy casualties. The fierce fighting forced civilians to flee to...
WorldHouston Chronicle

Afghan diplomat's exit leaves questions

For foreign diplomats, a top posting in Washington is typically a career-capping assignment, or a steppingstone to the highest government echelons at home. That is especially true in Afghanistan, where America ranks as chief financial backer and most powerful ally. One former Afghan ambassador to the United States was elevated...
Foreign Policytucsonpost.com

US, Russia, China, and Pakistan to discuss Afghan crisis

Doha [Qatar] July 31 (ANI): Representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting in Doha next month, to discuss the war-torn situation of Afghanistan. The primary goals of the Afghan settlement at the moment are to achieve a cease-fire, resume...
WorldVoice of America

Taliban Attack UN Compound in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - A United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan was attacked Friday with rocket propelled grenades and gunfire, killing an Afghan police guard and wounding other officers, the U.N. said. “The attack targeting entrances of the clearly marked United Nations facility was carried out by anti-government elements,” a U.N. statement...
MilitaryGazette

Taliban could force 'existential crisis’ in Afghanistan, US watchdog says

The Taliban's surge in Afghanistan as the United States completes its withdrawal could lead to an "existential crisis," a U.S. oversight report said. The situation in Afghanistan is "bleak," and the "overall trend is clearly unfavorable to the Afghan government," a letter from the Special Inspector General John Sopko that accompanied Wednesday's quarterly report to Congress read.
WorldBirmingham Star

Afghan govt, Taliban agree to expedite peace efforts

Doha [Qatar], July 19 (ANI): The Afghan government and Taliban have agreed to expedite the efforts to restore peace in Afghanistan and continue high-level talks. The two sides issued a joint statement following the two-day talks in Doha as violence rages in Afghanistan, ToloNews reported. However, the two sides fell...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Kabul Sends In Commandos As Taliban Surround Afghan City

Plumes of smoke billowed over a provincial Afghan capital Thursday as fighting raged between the Taliban and government forces for a second straight day. The government flew hundreds of commandos into Qala-i-Naw, in the northwestern province of Badghis, the first provincial capital to face an all-out assault by the Taliban since the United States stepped up its troop withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Taliban parade new weapons seized from Afghan military as U.S. withdraws

KABUL — The Taliban have showed off containers full of weapons and military hardware seized from the Afghan military as American forces withdraw from the country and the militants continue their march across the country. The weaponry includes 900 guns, 30 light tactical vehicles and 20 army pick-up trucks, according...
POTUSNewsweek

Turkey Awaiting Decision from U.S., NATO to Take Control of Afghanistan Airport

Turkey is awaiting a decision from the U.S. and NATO to take control of Afghanistan's airport in its capital Kabul. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Friday negotiations were taking place with the U.S. over the country's proposal to secure Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport following the total departure of U.S. troops and NATO forces from Afghanistan, according to the Associated Press.

Comments / 8

Community Policy