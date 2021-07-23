BART infrastructure upgrades arrive ahead of schedule
By Eli Walsh
2021-07-23
More than one-quarter of the infrastructure projects on which BART is working with Measure RR funding have now been completed, exceeding the agency’s timeline projections from when the measure went before voters in 2016....
Around-the-clock dredging of four navigation channels in Atlantic County has ended ahead of schedule, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said Friday. The $3.7 million Lakes Bay Channel Complex project outside Atlantic City was completed last month and has restored safe navigation to Lakes Bay, the Lakes Bay Spur, Tunis Basin and Risley Channel, the DOT said in a news release.
Newark is ahead of schedule replacing its utility pipes, which carry water to residents and businesses. The project started less than three years ago amid a water crisis and was supposed to take a decade; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roadwork that impacted drivers in midtown, downtown and East Sacramento was completed ahead of schedule Sunday. For the past several days, the N Street on-ramp to Business 80 — including connector ramps from southbound Business 80 to west and eastbound Highway 50 — have been closed to repair the worn down roadways. The work included grinding, paving and improving a bridge deck.
After three successful pilot casing installations using revised procedures intended to fix the ailing perimeter foundation upgrade at the troubled 645-ft-tall Millennium Tower in San Francisco, Shimmick Construction Co. began installing a pilot pile inside the first casing—also using modified methods. The foundation team developed the new procedures after the remedial work, intended to correct some 17 in. of tower settlement, had instead accelerated settling and tilting by 1 in.
Substantial completion of the work on Phase 2 of the Metrorail Silver Line extension project is finished, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Thursday. “This is a significant step toward completing the 11.5-mile extension that will provide rail service for residents in Reston, Herndon and eastern Loudoun County and give Metro riders direct access to Dulles Airport,” said Jack Potter, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
BART police continue to park in the protected intersection treatments surrounding the Lake Merritt Station. The location is right across the street from the BART police headquarters building, complete with its own dedicated parking lot. This is my home BART station. It’s also a location I cycle through frequently. Not...
The BART Board of Directors’ Redistricting Committee is scheduled to hold its first meeting since receiving the 2020 Census data to begin the process of redrawing election districts to align with current population information. The virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 1 to 3pm. Public involvement...
Baltimore (WJZ) — Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDT) announced that they will be investing $50 million in public transportation infrastructure for Baltimore’s East-West Corrider.
The project will enhance 10-mile route, which reaches from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County, by adding transit infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure
The money will be sourced from a $22 million grant from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, with another $18 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation and $10 million from BCDT.
The goal of this project is to...
The eight water agencies comprising the Los Vaqueros Reservoir Joint Powers Authority held its first official meeting Nov. 10, and selected its first leaders. The Tri-Valley’s Zone 7 Water Agency board president Angela Ramirez Holmes was named the authority’s first chairperson. Anthea Hansen, the general manager of Stanislaus County’s Del Puerto Water District, was named vice-chairperson.
