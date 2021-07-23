BART infrastructure upgrades arrive ahead of schedule

Baltimore (WJZ) — Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration and the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (BCDT) announced that they will be investing $50 million in public transportation infrastructure for Baltimore’s East-West Corrider. The project will enhance 10-mile route, which reaches from Eastern Baltimore County to Western Baltimore County, by adding transit infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure The money will be sourced from a $22 million grant from Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, with another $18 million from the Maryland Department of Transportation and $10 million from BCDT. The goal of this project is to...

