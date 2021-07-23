Michigan Players Thinking About Ohio State Every Day As Wolverines Increase Emphasis on The Game This Offseason

While Ohio State has long placed a year-round emphasis on beating “the team up north,” Michigan hasn’t always taken the same public approach. During the Wolverines’ last appearance at Big Ten Media Days two years ago, Michigan players were hesitant to put too much emphasis on the importance of beating Ohio State. Michigan guard Ben Bredeson said then that he thought the Wolverines needed to focus on one day at a time rather than looking ahead to November. FOrmer Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow said the Wolverines needed “to look at the season as a whole” rather than prioritizing a rivalry game.