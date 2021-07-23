Cancel
Michigan Players Thinking About Ohio State Every Day As Wolverines Increase Emphasis on The Game This Offseason

Cover picture for the articleWhile Ohio State has long placed a year-round emphasis on beating “the team up north,” Michigan hasn’t always taken the same public approach. During the Wolverines’ last appearance at Big Ten Media Days two years ago, Michigan players were hesitant to put too much emphasis on the importance of beating Ohio State. Michigan guard Ben Bredeson said then that he thought the Wolverines needed to focus on one day at a time rather than looking ahead to November. FOrmer Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow said the Wolverines needed “to look at the season as a whole” rather than prioritizing a rivalry game.

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It's unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Lincoln Riley Uses 1 Word To Describe Big 12 Conference

For years now, the Big 12 has had a reputation of being a defense-optional league, but Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley says that's not the case. During an interview with Sirius XM at Big 12 Media Days last week, Riley discussed the defensive coaching and game-planning in the league, which he views as second to none.
Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing 'Scares Him To Death'

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum's Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer's future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Oklahoma beats out Alabama, Ohio State and others for 5-star QB

Lincoln Riley and the Oklahoma Sooners do it again as they have another 5-star quarterback committed to their football team. The Oklahoma Sooners are no stranger to elite quarterback talent. From Baker Mayfield to 2021 Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler, Lincoln Riley knows how to groom exceptional passers that fit his offensive scheme. Rattler is the guy entering this upcoming year, but the latest recruit that committed to Oklahoma ensures Riley will have talented signal-callers for the foreseeable future.
ESPN's FPI predicts every game on Michigan's schedule

The Michigan Wolverines enter yet another crucial season under Jim Harbaugh. Following a 2-4 campaign in 2020 after experiencing COVID-19 issues in the shortened season, the fanbase eyes a bounceback season. Michigan's last full season was a 9-4 go-around in 2019 which followed a 10-3 season in 2018. Can things...
Every player the Memphis Grizzlies acquired on 2021 NBA Draft day

The Memphis Grizzlies had a busy day and in typical Grizz fashion — they didn't give fans the simple 2021 NBA Draft that everybody was looking for. Rather than trade deeper into the top ten in this year's draft, the Grizzlies did the unexpected and stayed at the 10th spot. They followed this by trading up to the 30th spot, the same pick that saw them draft Desmond Bane a year ago.
What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the 'super conference' phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we'll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Baylor's AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas' move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns' move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it "felt too little of themselves."
Southlake Carroll quarterback to skip senior year, enroll early at Ohio State to profit off NIL

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - A Southlake Carroll quarterback who is the top-ranked player in the country is skipping his senior year of high school and going straight to college. Quinn Ewers announced Monday he will enroll at Ohio State so he can begin to profit off his Name, Image and Likeness. Texas law currently prevents high schoolers in the state from making money in endorsements.

