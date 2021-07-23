Big Ten Coaches Comment on Various Recruiting Topics, 2022 Linebacker Shawn Murphy Moves Up Commitment Date

INDIANAPOLIS — Welcome to a Big Ten Media Days edition of the Hurry-Up. Today will basically serve as a platform to report on anything seven of the league’s 14 coaches said in their press conferences regarding recruiting (yes, it mostly centers around Name, Image, and Likeness). A quick programing note: I’ll be helping Dan and Colin Friday with team coverage when Ohio State takes its turn in Indianapolis, and then – don't worry – the Hurry-Ups that are purely Ohio State recruiting centric will return to their usual form next week, although there is one piece of recruiting news to get into today.