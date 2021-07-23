Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Team Up For 'If I Didn't Love You' Duet

Jason Aldean is giving fans the first taste of his upcoming new album, and it's a collaboration with Carrie Underwood called "If I Didn't Love You." "If I Didn't Love You" is produced by Aldean's longtime collaborator Michael Knox and written by his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, alongside John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan. In the song, Jason and Carrie trade verses about heartbreak and moving on after a breakup as they sing in the chorus, "If I didn't love you I'd be good by now/ I'd be better than barely getting by somehow/ Yeah it would be easy not to miss you/ Wonder about who's with you/ Turn the want you off whenever I want to/ If I didn't love you."