Dan + Shay Delight Big Crowd as Live Music Returns to Monticello [PHOTOS]

Jason Aldean and Tyler Hubbard onstage with him at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday night (July 30) when he pulled off one more surprise introduction: Morgan Wallen. Technically, Aldean was the one to make the introduction, calling Wallen "a really good friend" (quote via the Tennessean). But Wallen was one of Bryan's originally announced opening acts for his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which stopped in Music City for a sold-out show after being postponed from Summer 2020 to Summer 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dylan Scott stepped in in his place after Wallen announced in mid-April that he would not be touring this year, after being caught on video using a racist slur.