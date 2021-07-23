Cancel
Monticello, IA

Dan + Shay Delight Big Crowd as Live Music Returns to Monticello [PHOTOS]

By Bob James
 11 days ago
As Dan + Shay began their show Thursday night at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, one thing immediately came to mind... anybody who's never seen these guys live before is in for a big surprise. While most of their biggest hits are slow songs propelled by Shay Mooney's incredible vocals, their stage show is bursting with energy. Prepare to be entertained, I thought. The guys didn't disappoint.

