Miguel Sano was perhaps the most emotional member of the Minnesota Twins after learning Nelson Cruz had been traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. "He's my dad," Sano said Thursday after the Twins fell 3-2 to the Los Angeles Angels, according to Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. "He's my guy and everything. And I hope he comes back next year to the Twins' organization. I saw him cry, and I'm crying too when I saw him like that."