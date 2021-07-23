North Dakota 18-year-old Dies Following Blowout Near Fort Hall
FORT HALL, Idaho (KLIX)-Several people were hospitalized and one later died following a single-vehicle rollover on the interstate near Ford Hall on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, Wyatt Walling, 18, of Epping, North Dakota was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello where he died. Walling had been in a Ford F250 pickup pulling a car hauler trailer when a front tire blew out and veered into the median where it rolled.newsradio1310.com
