Each year, the Premios Gardel a la Música celebrates the best of Argentine music across a diverse range of genres and categories. Presented by the Argentine Chamber of Phonograms and Videograms Producers (CAPIF), the ceremony’s honorees are chosen by a jury consisting of musicians, journalists, and other members in music media. This year’s nominations announced on May 7, 2021, highlighted the elimination of the division by female/male genders in award categories and included a new category entitled Best Live Album. The Orchard is proud to distribute the work of over 40 nominated artists for this year’s Premios Gardel!