Coaching legend Pop Warner bet his paycheck his team could out-tough Butte in 1895. He was wrong

This week WCV Baseball Coach John Wheeler joined me for the PM Sports Page. Here’s a little bit of our discussion. When asked about what caused the team’s better output from the batting department, Wheeler had this to say. “I think it’s a few reasons. One, is another year of maturity. Like last year I had a lot of eight graders and ninth graders starting varsity. I just think it’s one, consistency. Two, maturity. I think that happens naturally as they take more cuts and as they get more practice with those fundamentals and things like that.”