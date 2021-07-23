Coaching legend Pop Warner bet his paycheck his team could out-tough Butte in 1895. He was wrong
BUTTE — Glenn "Pop" Warner didn't become a football coaching legend by lacking confidence, ingenuity and a dash of hubris. So it was no surprise to anyone in September 1895 when Warner bet his entire $150 paycheck that his Iowa Agricultural College (now Iowa State) team would easily win its unorthodox season opener against a bunch of burly Butte Athletic Club working stiffs in Butte, Montana.406mtsports.com
