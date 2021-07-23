Over $7,000 In Bonus Money Up For Grabs At Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night At Stafford

Over the past 6 seasons, whenever mentioning heavy hitters in Stafford Speedway’s premier SK Modified® division, Tyler Hines wasn’t a name that came to the forefront. But after changing cars over the off season, Hines and the #85 TickMike.com team have firmly established themselves as one of those heavy hitters. Hines kicked off the 2021 season with a victory in the season opening race, which was his first career SK Modified® win. He has followed that up with a second win and 7 top-5 finishes in the first 10 races which eclipses his career total of 6 top-5 finishes.