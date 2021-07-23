Over $7,000 In Bonus Money Up For Grabs At Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night At Stafford
(Press release from Stafford Speedway) This Friday night, July 23rd is the 5th Annual Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night at Stafford Speedway. Stafford’s SK Lights will take center stage with a 40-lap extra distance feature event that carries with it a purse of nearly $10,000 with the winner guaranteed to take home $1,750. Stafford’s SK Modifieds® will also be in action with a standard 40-lap purse, but between the two divisions thanks to the Gamblers Challenge furnished by Doug Dunleavy of Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair, over $7,000 in bonus money will be on the line.racedayct.com
