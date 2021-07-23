Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Over $7,000 In Bonus Money Up For Grabs At Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night At Stafford

By Staff Report
racedayct.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Press release from Stafford Speedway) This Friday night, July 23rd is the 5th Annual Dunleavy’s Modifiedz Night at Stafford Speedway. Stafford’s SK Lights will take center stage with a 40-lap extra distance feature event that carries with it a purse of nearly $10,000 with the winner guaranteed to take home $1,750. Stafford’s SK Modifieds® will also be in action with a standard 40-lap purse, but between the two divisions thanks to the Gamblers Challenge furnished by Doug Dunleavy of Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair, over $7,000 in bonus money will be on the line.

racedayct.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sk Modifieds#Truck And Trailer Repair#The Gamblers Challenge#The Sk Lights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Tyler Hines Looking to Continue Career Best SK ModifiedR Season in Dunleavy's Modifiedz Night

Over the past 6 seasons, whenever mentioning heavy hitters in Stafford Speedway’s premier SK Modified® division, Tyler Hines wasn’t a name that came to the forefront. But after changing cars over the off season, Hines and the #85 TickMike.com team have firmly established themselves as one of those heavy hitters. Hines kicked off the 2021 season with a victory in the season opening race, which was his first career SK Modified® win. He has followed that up with a second win and 7 top-5 finishes in the first 10 races which eclipses his career total of 6 top-5 finishes.
Stafford, CTracedayct.com

Stephen Kopcik Wins SK Mod Feature At Stafford; Mike Christopher Wins Dunleavy Gambler’s Challenge Bonus

STAFFORD – Around Southern New England short track racing Stephen Kopcik has established himself as one of the top crew chiefs and setup men in the Modified ranks. But when it comes to Friday nights at Stafford Motor Speedway the 23-year old from Newtown has made it well known that he’s not just the guy with a knack for setting up cars, he’s also pretty stout at driving them too.
Riverhead, NYracedayct.com

Baldwin, Evans & Jarzombek 77 To Open Crown Jewel Series For TC Cup on Aug. 7 At Riverhead

(Press Release from Riverhead Raceway) Originally slated to debut in 2020 the Crown Jewel Series for the Buzz Chew Chevrolet NASCAR Modifieds will premier this Saturday August 7th at Riverhead Raceway with the Baldwin, Evans & Jarzombek 77. The 77 is the first in a three race series that will award the 2021 Crown Jewel Series champion the Ted Christopher Cup. The 2021 Crown Jewel Series was scheduled to be four races however a poorly timed rain out of the 71st Year Celebration 71 on July 3rd has trimmed the series down to three races.
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Broken Shifter On Pace Laps Sets Doug Coby Back In Whelen Mod Tour Nu-Way Auto Parts 150 At Lancaster

(Press release from Doug Coby Racing) Doug Coby’s chances of winning at New York International (Lancaster) Speedway ended before they even got started on Saturday, July 31. Coby — after qualifying the No. 10 Mayhew Tools Modified in sixth position — suffered a broken shifter on the pace laps of the Nu-Way Auto Parts 150, the inaugural race for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at the New York oval.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Watkins Glen entry lists

NASCAR has released entry lists for this weekend’s Cup and Xfinity races at Watkins Glen International. The Camping World Truck Series also races at Watkins Glen this weekend. The Truck entry list has yet to be released. Cup: Go Bowling at the Glen (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN) Thirty-seven cars...
Motorsportsracedayct.com

Whelen Mod Tour Racing For Over $2,000 In Bonuses Celebrating Don King At GAF Roofing 150 At Stafford

(Press release from Stafford Speedway) The Whelen Modified Tour returns to Stafford Speedway for their second of three visits during the 2021 season this Friday, August 6th for the 30th Annual GAF Roofing 150. Thanks to the King Family and Ramar-Hall, WMT drivers will be racing for over $2,000 in bonus money with payouts for unique achievements that will celebrate the life of former WMT car owner Don King, who passed away in early June after battling bone cancer.
Sportsbarbend.com

Over $2.5 Million Is Up for Grabs This Weekend at the 2021 CrossFit Games

There are a lot of motivating factors driving the athletes to perform well at the 2021 CrossFit Games. Apart from the glory of standing atop the CrossFit podium and earning the title of Fittest On Earth®, one could argue there are over 2.5 million reasons for this year’s class of athletes to push themselves to the limit.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

R.C. Enerson to make NASCAR Cup debut at Watkins Glen

Enerson, 24, made his NASCAR debut in the Xfinity Series last year. He finished 20th at Road America, but is more well-known for his open-wheel endeavors. The Florida native is an Indy Lights winner and has four IndyCar starts, placing as high as ninth at Watkins Glen in 2016. Earlier this year, he attempted the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 with Top Gun Racing but missed the field.
Gamblingbasketballinsiders.com

SugarHouse Promo Code: Grab a 100% First Deposit Bonus up to $250

The SugarHouse online sportsbook is one of New Jersey’s most trusted names in NBA betting. All new customers are welcomed into the fold with a fantastic SugarHouse promo code that entitles them to claim a 100% bonus of up to $250 on their first deposit. To claim your share of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy