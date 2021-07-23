Burien Mayor claims to be target of white supremacy hate crime

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta believes he and other City Council candidates were targets of a hate crime and is calling for a federal investigation. Four City Council candidates were listed on multiple signs posted next to campaign signs across Burien. The signs read, “SEATTLE POLITICS ARE BAD FOR BURIEN.” The sign also reads “VOTE AGAINST,” then lists the names of candidates Jimmy Matta (running for reelection), Hugo Garcia, Krystal Marx, and Sarah Moore.