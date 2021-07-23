Cancel
Burien, WA

Burien Mayor claims to be target of white supremacy hate crime

kiro7.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurien Mayor Jimmy Matta believes he and other City Council candidates were targets of a hate crime and is calling for a federal investigation. Four City Council candidates were listed on multiple signs posted next to campaign signs across Burien. The signs read, “SEATTLE POLITICS ARE BAD FOR BURIEN.” The sign also reads “VOTE AGAINST,” then lists the names of candidates Jimmy Matta (running for reelection), Hugo Garcia, Krystal Marx, and Sarah Moore.

www.kiro7.com

