Fortnite: Clix Vs. MackWood Gets Personal After Trio Split

Fortnite gets The Suicide Squad‘s Bloodsport joins the game as its newest outfit in the game. Epic Games announced the Fortnite x The Suicide Squad collaboration in a hilarious video tweet featuring Idris Elba. The actor behind the Bloodsport character nonchalantly introduces his character, showing off his gadgets and weapons in the game. It appears as though Bloodsport will have his own set of weapons when he drops on August 3, 2021, but we’re not yet sure about that. Nevertheless, it’ll be cool to have him face off with a player wearing the Superman or Batman outfits on the same field.