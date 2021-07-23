Fortnite: Clix Vs. MackWood Gets Personal After Trio Split
A trio split in the Fortnite scene leads to death threats and personal insults. Tensions are high in Fortnite’s NA East region ahead of this season’s Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS). While the early going featured many unexpected trip changes, a recent conflict between professional players Mack “G2 MackWood” Aesoph and Cody “NRG Clix” Conrod has reached a boiling point. A seemingly straightforward team break-up produced a world of drama between the two, and it’s become personal.estnn.com
