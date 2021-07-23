Editorial: The Dreamers and US southern border both need protections
To pull the rug out from under the feet of immigrants like Aailinn Martinez, 20, of Albuquerque would be unconscionable. Martinez was brought to the United States when she was just 9 months old. She grew up in Albuquerque and now works for the city of Albuquerque as a financial navigator under a work permit she obtained through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. She’s taking her shot at the American Dream, starting as a civil servant. “I’m working and studying to be able to give back to this country, but it’s really difficult when so many obstacles are put in place,” she told the Journal.www.abqjournal.com
Comments / 0