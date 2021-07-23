Editorial: The Dreamers and US southern border both need protections

Only a politician with a devious mind would knowingly create an illegal executive order. But, that is what happened in September of 2017. That executive order, known affectionately by liberal politicians as DACA, (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), is a program that allows certain aliens to stay in the United States in spite of their illegal status. Now, after DACA has been officially declared illegal by the courts, no one seems to know how to untangle this sticky mess. What to do about DACA? We have become so politically correct that all the great minds In Washington, D.C. cannot figure out what to do about these so-called, dreamers, if you will.