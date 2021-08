"There are certain visual clues that identify the socioeconomic status of an urban neighborhood," writes Natalie Bicknell, "and in the United States one of these is the presence — or absence — of trees." In order to achieve equity in tree canopy coverage, U.S. cities should plant 522 million trees in urban areas, according to a new tool called the Tree Equity Score (TES). "Combining GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping data with information provided by the United States census on population density, demographics of residents, health trends, and urban heat indexes, the TES uses quantitative analysis to determine whether locations have enough trees to provide optimal health, economic and climate benefits to residents."