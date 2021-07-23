Cancel
Lea County, NM

Nuclear storage site won’t have any negative effect on oil and gas

By Ed Mayer
ABQJournal
 11 days ago

The Eddy Lea Energy Alliance (ELEA), in cooperation with Holtec International, is proposing an interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel shipped from U.S. commercial nuclear reactors. The facility is proposed to be built in Lea County, N.M. The safety and environmental reviews of the facility are being performed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission with input from the Bureau of Land Management and the N.M. Environmental Department. The reviews will be formalized in a safety evaluation report and an environmental impact statement. These public documents have been in process for over four years and are nearing completion. This op-ed focuses on mineral extraction in the vicinity of the facility – specifically oil and gas.

