Waterloo, NY

Tohafjian, Carl G.

waynetimes.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLYDE: 11/12/47 -7/22/21 was a loving father to Carl Tohafjian Jr., Ira (Lorraine) Tohafjian and Emerson Tohafjian. He passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his brothers, David (Florence) Tohafjian of Clyde, Melton Green of Waterloo and Bill (Lori) Green of Daytona Beach, Florida; sisters, Judy Dingy (Clay) of Savannah and Lillian (Vic) Norcott of Waterloo; along with several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Lisa Curnow; also, Joe Snyder and Wayne Wilsey that Carl loved like little brothers.

