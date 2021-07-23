How to replace Notepad with Notepad++ in Windows 10

This quick guide will show you how to record your screen using the Microsoft Windows 10 operating system. Luckily Microsoft has created a great little application that allows you to record your Windows 10 gameplay screen with ease. The application used in Windows is the Xbox Game Bar app which is normally already installed on Windows PCs, but if it is not a quick download from the Microsoft store will allow you to use it. To check whether you have the Xbox screen recording application installed on your computer carry out a quick search by typing in “Xbox app” into the search box near start if nothing appears jump over to the official app store here.