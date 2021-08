Years of research and innovation within the cell and gene therapy space are rapidly showing signs of success, as an ever-increasing list of therapeutics have either already been approved for clinical use or are set to burst on the scene. Biomanufacturers have developed cutting-edge processes to create these life-saving compounds. Still, safety is always a paramount concern, and companies are constantly looking for new ways to improve their product and pipelines. Subvisible particle contamination is the leading cause of drug product recalls and a critical quality attribute, and improved modalities to easily detect and identify these particles are crucial.