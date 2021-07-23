Cancel
Singapore Exchange Announces Acquisition of MaxxTrader

By Bilal Jafar
financemagnates.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingapore Exchange (SGX), Asia’s leading multi-asset exchange and FX derivatives marketplace, today announced that it has acquired the single source and direct-to-market FX trading platform, MaxxTrader. According to an official press release shared with Finance Magnates, SGX is planning to expand its reach into the FX over-the-counter (OTC) ecosystem through...

www.financemagnates.com

#Hedge Funds#Fx Trading#Brokers#Sgx#Flextrade Systems#Adv#Bidfx
