Singapore Exchange Announces Acquisition of MaxxTrader

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and began trading under the ticker symbol "CLAQU" on July 15, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.0001, one right and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive one-twentieth (1/20) of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per whole share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, rights and warrants are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "CLAQ," "CLAQR" and "CLAQW," respectively.