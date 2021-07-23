Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Delta Variant Triggers Increased Emphasis on Vaccinations

By Hoppy Kercheval
Metro News
 11 days ago

Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity this week called Dr. Anthony Fauci “flip flop Fauci” for playing “word games” to, according to Hannity, escape responsibility for his alleged role in the Covid-19 pandemic. When Senator Rand Paul raised the allegation this week during a Senate hearing, Fauci said, “You do...

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Steve Scalise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Vaccinations#Fox News#Senate#The Kansas City Star#Task Force#Metronews Talkline#National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
Qatar
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Facebook
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
IndustryPosted by
NJ.com

Which vaccine is best for protection against the Delta variant?

All vaccines provide a great amount of protection against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Some studies do show certain vaccines are more effective against the strain that has become the dominant one in the United States, mostly due to the unvaccinated population. It is important to remember the data is...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Indy100

People want Dr Fauci to sue Tucker Carlson after he accused scientist of creating Covid

After Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson boldly told his audience that Dr Anthony Fauci created the Covid-19 virus, Twitter was in up arms and urged Dr Fauci to take legal action. On Thursday, Carlson Talked about the breakthrough cases of Covid-19 where people who are fully vaccinated are still Contracting the virus. While he did that, he questioned Dr Fauci’s commentary on the virus’ ability to infect people with both vaccine doses by calling him the “guy who created Covid.”
Grand Island, NEKSNB Local4

Vaccinated Grand Island woman contracts Delta variant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman who was fully vaccinated contracted COVID-19 following her trip to Colorado. Carol Bryant said the first symptom she noticed was the lowered pitch of her voice, leading her to the doctor’s office. “I didn’t think I had COVID, I thought I...
IndustryPosted by
Daily Mail

Third dose of Pfizer's Covid vaccine boosts immunity against the Indian 'Delta' variant and can trigger an 11-fold spike in antibodies, data suggests

A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could offer strong protection against the Indian 'Delta' variant, data reveals, as a separate study finds protection provided by the vaccine could wane after six months. New data released by the company on Wednesday showed antibody levels increased five-fold among people ages...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Anthony Fauci Reveals New Unsettling COVID Warning

It’s been just revealed that dr Anthony Fauci released pretty unsettling news about the coronavirus pandemic. Yahoo News notes that Fauci believes that lockdowns the country saw last year are not likely to return, but he warned “things will get worse” during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”. “I don’t...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Game Changing Warning

"The war has changed," says a new a CDC report. New research this week proves that the COVID Delta variant, which scientists knew was more transmissible, can in fact be transmitted by even vaccinated people. And if you're unvaccinated, it can lead to severe illness. With these double worries top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Face the Nation with a game changing warning. "Things are going to get worse," he also said on This Week, warning of "pain and suffering in the future," especially is more people do not get vaccinated. Read on for six points that can save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Delta variant and a disturbing fact for the Government: most of the positives enter with negative PCR and 15% do not comply with the isolation

A piece of information from the National Directorate of Migration alerted the authorities of the Ministry of Health of the Nation: a good part of the cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus were recorded during mandatory isolation, which means that the passengers tested negative in their PCR result before getting on the plane that brought them back to the country and at the Ezeiza international airport.
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would ‘Make An Enormous Difference’

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis says more than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have “done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community” and gotten vaccinated. He announced the new figure in a news conference on Monday afternoon alongside Colorado State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy. (credit: State of Colorado) “It’s really time for those who haven’t shouldered more of the consequences for the ongoing spread to make sure that they’re stepping up, too,” Polis said. While the number of vaccinated residents is growing, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is rising in Colorado. From...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida's Delta variant outbreak triggers record number of new COVID infections

Florida health officials report more than 21,000 new infections in a single day. However, the state has a 60% vaccination rate for people over the age of 12. Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi, an epidemiologist and associate professor of infections diseases at the University of Florida, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss how concerning the surge in Florida is and why masks are needed to slow the variant down.
Geary County, KSJunction City Daily Union

As delta variant spreads, Konza doctor recommends vaccination

Though people have shucked their masks and begun holding large gatherings once again in the Junction City area, all is not necessarily well according to Dr. Megan Seidl of Konza Prairie Community Health Center. The COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread throughout Geary County. According to the Kansas Department of...
Peoria, IL1470 WMBD

Health officials: Delta variant widespread, but vaccinations work

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria City/County Health Department Thursday held a news briefing on COVID-19 in the tri-county area for the first time since ending the regular meetings. Among the topics of conversation were back-to-school plans and the Delta variant of the virus. Reditus Labs Wednesday reported a “significant increase”...
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Delta variant of coronavirus increasing rapidly in Sonoma County

Sonoma County public health officials said Wednesday genetic testing of selected COVID-19 samples has detected at least 115 cases of the highly transmissible delta variant, a big jump from the 68 infections reported less than two weeks ago. The finding mirrors a national trend in which the delta has now...
Justice, WVMetro News

Justice says non-vaccinated taking risk at upcoming large events

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Monday some state residents would be taking a risk going to large events in the coming weeks without a COVID-19 vaccination. “I want you to enjoy the State Fair. I want you to enjoy the football games. Absolutely, I’m not mandating anything at all but you need to think about that,” Justice said at his media briefing on the coronavirus.
Oklahoma StateNews On 6

Health Experts To Discuss Vaccinations, Delta Variant In Oklahoma

Vaccines and COVID-19's more contagious Delta variant will be the focus of Tuesday's update from a team of Oklahoma health experts. With just a few weeks to go until school starts, they'll also be talk about vaccinating kids. Doctors are worried more younger kids will get infected when they head...

Comments / 0

Community Policy