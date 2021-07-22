Cancel
Skeena’s Eskay Creek gold project boasts NPV of $1.1 billion

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff
mining.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkeena Resources (TSX: SKE) has released the preliminary feasibility report (PFS) for its 100%-owned Eskay Creek gold project with an after-tax net present value of C$1.4 billion ($1.1bn) and internal rate of return of 56%. The payback period is estimated at 1.4 years. A gold price of $1,550 per oz. and silver price of $22 per oz. were used.

