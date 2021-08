Data: Team USA; Cartogram: Connor Rothschild/AxiosColorado counts 34 athletes in the Olympic Games in more than 14 sports and 23 disciplines, according to Team USA.Why it matters: We love to cheer for our hometown heroes as they go for the gold! By the numbers: Colorado's athlete count is the third most in the nation — behind California's 126 and Florida's 51, according to an Axios analysis.The athletes self-report their hometowns.In reality, dozens more Olympians live in Colorado because they train here — and the same goes for athletes from other countries, too.Meet the athletes here:The sports are arranged in alphabetical...