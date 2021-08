Surf's up! Surfing is making its debut at the Tokyo Olympics this year and athletes from around the world will ride the waves at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach. Here at home in California, surfing is one of the most popular and more practiced sports. In the Bay Area, surfers can catch waves at several beaches from Pacifica and Bolinas, to Ocean Beach and of course, Santa Cruz and Mavericks in Half Moon Bay.