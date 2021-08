MLB has warned the council if no money is available the team could leave. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred recently sung it’s now or never or never for the Oakland city council. If council doesn’t send hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayers funding for John Fisher’s planned A’s ballpark-stadium village, Fisher can take his baseball business elsewhere. Elsewhere being Las Vegas. In other words, Oakland politicians better do the right thing and give Fisher that money. Oakland has been a problem since Charles O. Finley moved his Kansas City A’s there following the 1967 season and claimed a share of the San Francisco market. But Oakland and San Francisco are considered two distinct markets and because of that moving the Oakland franchise to San Jose or the southern part of the San Francisco market was not a legal option. The San Francisco Giants franchise owns that territory.