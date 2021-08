The past year may have been rough for those looking for love. But according to trend reports that may change in the coming months. According to one of the leading dating app’s Match, daters are more intentional than ever on finding that special someone. Other apps also report singles are aiming for authenticity in themselves and looking for the same in a date. They mention they want to share who they really are and are skipping the small talk. So if you are on the market get prepared to forego talk about the weather and jump straight into questions about your childhood.