Letter: Theory requires evaluation

Lincoln Journal Star
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent expressions in media and teachers’ union statements seek to counter parental outrage over their children’s indoctrination into racism through the privileged positioning of critical race theory in school curricula. The strategy takes the form of ad hominem accusations and suggestions that any opposition to CRT is the product of “hysteria.” Or, that the controversy is all overblown, or even too boring for a wise person’s attention. All this has the appearance of people scurrying for cover because the cover has been exposed.

