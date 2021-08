We were given the opportunity to once again watch as Joey Votto rewrote history books last week. He socked dingers in seven consecutive games - nine dingers in those games, mind you - and came just inches from extending that streak with a rocket single off the top of the RF wall in Queens against the New York Mets, too. It’s the kind of performance at a time in his career that I think will live long in the memories of Cincinnati Reds fans far down the time road from now, honestly, a clock turn-back of epic proportions.