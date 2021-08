No More Robots has just announced a brand new strategic stick em up called Heist Simulator, and it’s playable right now. Success is 90% preparation and only 10% perspiration, or so they say, and No More Robots new strategic crime sim is about to prove that mantra. Just announced by the same team that brought us Not Tonight and Lets Build A Zoo, Heist Simulator is exactly what it sounds like. Players picking up this sims style steal will find themselves tasked with putting together the perfect team, casing joints, and planning their way around a range of devious obstacles to steal the greatest tat England has on display.