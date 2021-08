ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday’s 98.3 TRY Social Dilemma came from Tara. She wants to know if she should have done the “pay it forward” in line. Hey Jaime. I hope I don’t sound like well, the word that rhymes with witch, but I really want you to use this as a social dilemma. I was in line at the Starbucks drive thru, and the person ahead of me paid it forward for me. My order was ten bucks. However, then I felt pressured to pay it forward to the person behind me, but that person’s order was THIRTY dollars. I felt like I was bullied into spending more money than I wanted to spend. It’s like peer pressure all over again. I’m really not an unkind person but I really don’t like this whole pay it forward thing, especially in the Starbucks line. I can’t be the only one who feels this way. Please use this so I can find others like me. Thanks so much.