Crawford County, PA

Local man gets up to 13 years in prison for multiple crimes

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
Posted by 
The Meadville Tribune
 11 days ago
A Meadville man has been sentenced to serve a total of four and a half to 13 years in state prison stemming from multiple crimes he admitted to committing in Crawford County in 2020.

"I just apologize for my actions," was all Ragene J. Gilbert said when asked by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens if he had anything to say before sentence was imposed Thursday.

Gilbert pleaded guilty in county court in May to charges stemming from five separate cases from 2020. Those cases included charges of a person not to possess a firearm and reckless endangerment for firing a gun at another car; to driving under the influence of a controlled substance; to aggravated harassment by prisoner.

In sentencing Gilbert, Stevens pointed out Gilbert had been paroled from state prison for a prior Beaver County felony robbery conviction in August 2019 and then committed new crimes in Crawford County in April 2020.

Gilbert had a total of seven cases filed against him by various county police agencies with five of the cases prosecuted, according to the judge.

"You were less than 12 months (out) on the street," Stevens said. "That's a lot in a short period of time. Your actions are why you're here today."

Gilbert got the most time — a total of three and a half to 10 years in state prison — for a convicted felon not to possess a firearm, and one to two years for reckless endangerment — for shooting at multiple vehicles near Randolph Street and Park Avenue in Meadville on April 2, 2020. Stevens ordered those two sentences be served at the same time.

Gilbert received a one- to two-year sentence for simple assault for hitting a woman April 14, 2020, at a West Mead Township residence.

He was sentenced to three days to six months for driving under the influence of a controlled substance for a DUI in Vernon Township on April 15, 2020.

Finally, Gilbert received a one-month to one-year sentence for accidents involving damage to a vehicle for hitting another vehicle with his vehicle in the parking lot of a Vernon Township business on Aug. 9, 2020. He also was ordered by Stevens to pay a fine for fraudulent use of a license plate in that case.

Stevens ordered Gilbert to serve the sentences in those four cases at the same time for a total of three and a half to 10 years in state prison with a total of 240 days pre-sentence jail credit.

However, Gilbert must serve another one to three years in state prison for aggravated harassment by prisoner for spitting on a Crawford County Correctional Facility officer at the jail on Dec. 19, 2020. Stevens ordered Gilbert to begin serving that sentence at the completion of the other sentence — for a total of four and a half to 13 years in jail.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Dui#Correctional Facility#Dui
