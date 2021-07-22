Cancel
Blues Re-Sign Nolan Stevens

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 23: St. Louis has officially announced the contract, confirming the details reported by CapFriendly yesterday. July 22: The Blues have taken care of one of their pending restricted free agents as CapFriendly reports (Twitter link) that they’ve re-signed winger Nolan Stevens to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay $750K in the NHL and $100K in the minors.

NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Sharks Re-Sign Balcers, Blichfeld

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed Rudolfs Balcers to a two-year contract. The 24-year-old was a pleasant surprise for the San Jose Sharks this season, scoring 17 points in 41 games. According to Kevin Kurz, the RFA’s pact comes with a $1.55 million dollar annual cap hit. “We were excited...
NHLcoloradoeagles.com

Avalanche Re-Signs Kiefer Sherwood

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has re-signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season. Sherwood, 26, split the 2020-21 campaign between the Avalanche and the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. He appeared in 16 games with the Avs, recording three points (0g/3a) and finished second on the team in hits per 60 minutes (17.05). He had a career-high eight hits on April 28 at Vegas, the most by an Avalanche player in 2020-21. Signed by Colorado as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, Sherwood made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 3 of the Avs' second-round series against Vegas on June 4 and recorded an assist for his first career postseason point. He also appeared in 10 regular-season contests with the Eagles and collected 16 points (10g/6a) to finish second in points per game (1.60) among all AHL players who played at least 10 games.
NHLABC6.com

Bruins Re-Sign Taylor Hall

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, July 23, that the team has signed forward Taylor Hall to a four-year contract with an annual NHL cap hit of $6 million. “The Bruins are excited that Taylor wanted to remain a Boston Bruin and we are thrilled to have signed...
NHLJapers' Rink

Caps Re-Sign Alex Ovechkin

Turns out rumors of Alex Ovechkin’s departure via free agency were greatly exaggerated, as the captain himself announced the exciting news that he’s sticking around:. Per Pierre LeBrun, it’s a five-year deal for Ovechkin:. UPDATED: It’s official from the team:. And more from the team:
NHLtheahl.com

Hurricanes re-sign forward Smallman

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed forward Spencer Smallman to a one-year, two-way contract. Smallman, a fifth-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, notched two assists in six games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves last season. He added six goals and six assists in eight ECHL games with Fort Wayne.
NHLchatsports.com

Jets re-sign Stastny; trade for blue-liner Dillon

The Winnipeg Jets aren’t waiting until free agency begins Wednesday to get working on their roster. I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement. Already have an account? Log in here »
NHLNHL

Flyers re-sign Samuel Morin

SAMUEL MORIN (moh-RHEN) * Morin appeared in 20 of his 29 career games this past season (2020-21) and recorded his first NHL goal, which was a game-winning goal vs. NY Rangers on Mar. 27... He averaged 10:12 of ice time per-game. * Despite being limited to 20 games, he ranked...
NHLtheahl.com

Panthers re-sign Juulsen, Carlsson

The Florida Panthers have re-signed defensemen Noah Juulsen and Lucas Carlsson to one-year, two-way contracts. Juulsen skated in five games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch in 2020-21, collecting one assist. He also made four NHL appearances with the Panthers. Over four pro seasons, Juulsen has played 52 regular-season games in...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Ottawa Senators: Recapping Free Agent Frenzy

The Ottawa Senators made a few interesting moves during the opening of the free agency period. Heading into the free agency period as “players” for the first time in a few years, the Ottawa Senators have remained relatively quiet on the market, making one trade and a few minor free-agent signings.
NHLmarkerzone.com

BLUE JACKETS RE-SIGN JENNER, ADD KURALY

Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen has been busy early into free agency day, as he has both re-signed Boone Jenner and added Sean Kuraly. Jenner, 28, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Blue Jackets. He had just one year remaining on a deal paying him $3.75 million per season but was able to agree to a four-year, $15 million extension. In 41 games last season Jenner scored eight goals, collected 17 points, and has 121 goals and 240 points in 530 games for his career.
NHLtheahl.com

Bailey re-signs with Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract. Bailey, 26, played in three games with the Canucks during the 2020-21 season before suffering a season-ending injury on Feb. 11 vs Calgary. In 2019-20, Bailey established career highs with 28 goals and 47 points while skating...
NHLtheahl.com

Blues sign defenseman Rosen

The St. Louis Blues have signed defenseman Calle Rosen to a one-year, two-way contract. Rosen spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies, posting five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 30 games. Over four seasons in North America, Rosen has skated in 181 AHL games with...
NFLchiefscrowd.com

Chiefs re-signing Alex Okafor

The Chiefs are bringing back one of their own. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, edge rusher Alex Okafor is re-signing with Kansas City on a one-year deal. Okafor has played the last two years with the Chiefs. Last year, he recorded 3.0 sacks, a tackle for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in 11 games, [more]
NHLPosted by
WGR550

The Sabres re-sign Rasmus Asplund

The light seemed to go off for Asplund when he was reunited with Mittelstadt and Thompson. He said, “We’ve been growing our relationship and we keep pushing each other every day. We’re never satisfied with our game.”
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Mathieu Olivier Re-Signs In Nashville

The Nashville Predators announced today that they’ve re-signed forward Mathieu Olivier. It’s a two-year deal with a total of $1.5MM and a cap hit of $750,000. The 24-year-old native of Biloxi, Mississippi was an undrafted free agent who’s quickly worked his way up the organizational ranks in Nashville. Playing in 38 games over the course of the last two seasons, Olivier’s notched three goals and six points. Joining the Preds organization prior to the 2018-19 season, Olivier’s gotten looks at the NHL level because of his heart-and-soul style of play. It certainly wasn’t for his offense, as he’s scored 10 goals only once at the AHL level and was never point-per-game in his junior career.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Evaluating The Current Kraken Roster

The early days of Free Agency have come and gone and with that we are getting closer to evaluating and getting an idea of what the Seattle Kraken roster will look like on opening night. In case you missed it, here are the three big singings that Ron Francis made on Day 1 of Free Agency:
NHLNHL

Canucks Re-Sign Justin Bailey

.. to a one-year, two-way contract. Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has re-signed forward Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract. Bailey, 26, played in three games with the Canucks during the 2020.21 season before suffering a season-ending injury on February...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Kings re-sign Lias Andersson

The Los Angeles Kings announced yesterday that they’ve signed forward Lias Andersson to a one-year contract extension, which carries a $874,125 cap hit. Andersson is 22 years old and was acquired from the New York Rangers at last year’s NHL Draft. He was originally selected seventh overall by the Rangers in 2017.

