Spend Time With Animals And Stock Up On Fresh Dairy When You Visit This Farm In Vermont

By Marla Stein
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2016, North Meadow Farm in Manchester, Vermont has been raising animals and selling some of the freshest milk, cheese, and eggs in the central part of the state. When you visit, you’ll get to spend some time with cows, rabbits, horses, goats, chickens, and more. After you’ve finished hanging out with the sweet animals (including the grass-fed cows), pick up some cheese, milk, eggs, and organic meat to take home with you from the farm store.

