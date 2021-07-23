What Is a Bitcoin ATM? Let’s Find Out!

Every second, there are thousands of transactions being executed on the blockchain network. Specific transactions that are available on the distributed public ledger are known as on-chain transactions. Essentially, these on-chain transactions have been executed and added to the blockchain network, leading to an overall update to the network. Before any transaction is added to the network, it must have passed through validation by the participants on the network. These participants are also known as miners. They are in charge of confirming and validating transactions by verifying the specific details of the transaction before adding it to the blockchain. After the confirmation, the details of the transaction become open to the parties on the network. There are different protocols being operated by different networks, depending on the one in use, when the transaction gets confirmed by a large number of participants on the consensus mechanism of the network, it becomes almost irreversible. The only exception that could allow for reversal is if a greater number of the hashing power agrees upon making those changes.