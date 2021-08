Full Album Stream bat magic, black metal, raw black metal. Over the last few years, the land of raw black metal has delivered its devotees an impressive harvest of quality music. It seems like every week brings a new underground circle, ready to convene and unleash another legion of melancholy riffs, tortured screams, grandiose synths, and probably lots of lyrics about drinking blood. Now, normally this would set off alarm bells with me. Any style can become over-saturated to the point where a once-welcome niche becomes a burden on the tired listener. I must admit, however, that my critical faculties collapse in the face of this stuff. Bring it on. More riffs, more intentionally bad production, MORE BLOOD!