Olympics: IOC's gender-parity goal marks one giant leap for humankind

Tokyo has already become the Games of the great leap. Of a daring, a foolhardiness even, many believe, but also of an idea whose time mercifully has been hustled into arriving. We could consider these the Emergency Games, because if you can pull off an Olympics during a global health emergency, it creates a template for the mega event that can be held at any time. The over-stretched medical community can look at Tokyo as the Virology Games - a global gathering of the variant strains within a contained radius.