Interactive Budget Tool Now Live

The City of Fort Lauderdale is committed to providing opportunities for residents to engage and participate in their government. The City’s Office of Management and Budget has prepared a simulation tool, called Balancing Act, that allows users to view a model of the FY 2022 Proposed General Fund Budget, modify the allocated funding, and see how those changes would affect the overall budget.

Using Balancing Act, residents can increase or decrease department allocations, include or remove departments’ decision package requests, and adjust policy-driven revenue sources (i.e., the City’s property tax rate or the Fire Assessment Fee).

The hope is that through this interactive exercise, neighbors become more informed about the City's budgeting process and build trust on where the money comes from and where the money goes. The tool also allows the City to collect neighbor input and recommendations for a balanced (or unbalanced) FY 2022 Proposed Budget. Neighbor recommendations and comments will be taken into consideration prior to the final City Commission adoption in September 2021.