The United States has an opportunity to be the first country to repeat as gold medalist in the women's individual vault since Romania 25 years ago. The country tied for first in 1992 and later won it outright in 1996. Jade Carey looks to be the favorite to become the second straight U.S. gymnast to win the event as she qualified second. Simone Biles, who won gold in Rio and qualified .017 points ahead of Carey, will skip the finals for both the vault and uneven bars.