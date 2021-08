Cats may not speak with words, but they have many other ways to communicate just what they’re feeling. One way is with cat tail language. How your cat is holding his tail says a lot about whether he’s comfortable, on edge, or asking you to back off and give him some space. Learning to read cat tail body language can help you better understand your cat so you can respect his wishes and take steps to keep him comfortable. It may take a little practice at first, but if you watch your cat carefully, you should be able to see some of these tail signs.