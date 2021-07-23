More than $22M in LSA grants OK’d for area communities

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — More than $22 million in Local Share Account (LSA) grants through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) have been awarded to applicants in Luzerne County communities.

Representatives Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, and Senators John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, John Gordner, R-Berwick, and Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, said while the distribution has been delayed for the past year, the recognition of these critical projects with significant grant funding is spectacular news for the people of Luzerne County.

The funding announced this week by the CFA covers the 2019 and 2020 time period and totals some $22,393,500.

The list of projects that received funding includes:

Wilkes-Barre City

• Volunteers in Medicine’s “Increase to Access to Care – Phase II” Initiative, $52,000

• FM Kirby Center HVAC Improvements Phase II & Automated Handicap Access Entrance Doors, $188,500

• Wyoming Valley Art League Building Renovations, $101,280

• Haven Home Permanent Supportive Housing Program, $112,000

• Children’s Service Center Parking Improvements, $22,000

• Wilkes-Barre Connect Command Center, $32,500

• Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball Fencing Project, $84,894

• Wilkes-Barre YMCA Safety and Security Project, $74,974

• Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) New Transit Facility, $350,000

• Sherman Street Properties, LLC – Business Center Improvements, $254,958

• SHINE LC – Luzerne County, $100,000

• Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Virtual Programming Enhancement, $25,000

• City Hall Renovations, $322,881

Total: $1,701,187

Wilkes-Barre Township

• Wilkes-Barre Township South Gateway, $300,000

• Wilkes-Barre Township Municipal Building Roof Replacement, $73,439

Total: 373,439

Hazleton City

• Pennsylvania Theatre of Performing Arts, $244,176

• City of Hazleton Street Improvements Project, $449,125

• Hazleton YWCA Pool Restoration and Wellness Center Upgrades, $300,000

• Hazleton Area Public Library: St. Paul’s Stabilization Phase One, $327,895

• Hazleton Regional Airport Equipment, $20,966

• Hazleton Active Adult Center, $57,000

• Hazleton City Hall Improvements, $293,000

Total: $1,692,162

Pittston City

• Pittston Area Electrical Upgrades and Stadium Lighting, $300,000

• Pittston City Ambulance Remount, $130,661

• Pittston City Technology Upgrade Project, $32,000

• Pittston City Municipal Equipment, $139,000

Total: $601,661

Nanticoke City

• Nanticoke Area High School Stadium Project, $650,000

• Nanticoke City Demolition of 102-198 East Washington St., $500,000

Total: $1,150,000

• Kingston

• Municipal Building Renovation Project, $400,000

• Municipal Building Renovation Project, $200,000

Total: $600,000

Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority

• Finch Technology Plant Modernization – 2, $40,000

• Luzerne County 911 Tower Construction, $246,300

• Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing Center Project, $50,000

Total: $336,300

Ashley Borough

• Townhall Building Improvements Project, $126,637

• Lokie Pavillion Project, $23,365

• Flood Protection Project, $85,052

Total: $235,054

Avoca Borough

• Avoca Fire and Ambulance Renovations, $336,160

• West Side Social Club Parking Lot Improvements Project, $79,970

• Main Street Parking Lot Improvements Project, $14,355

• West Side Social Club Roof Replacement Project, $46,241

Total: $476,726

Bear Creek Twp.

• MRMLPA Playground project, $92,000

•Construction of Consolidated Twp. Office and Public Works Building, $150,000

Total: $242,000

Bear Creek Village Borough: 2019 Safety Improvements $175,000

Black Creek Township: Barnes Run Culvert $172,000

Butler Township

• Municipal Mack Truck, $174,000

• Police Vehicle, $49,000

• State Police Grove Renovations, $88,000

Total: $311,000

Conyngham Township

• Fanwort 2020, $120,000

• Sugarloaf Avenue Phase 4, $235,000

• Tanker/Pumper, $200,000

Total: $555,000

Courtdale Borough: Borough Parking Lot $75,000

Dallas Borough

• Kenneth Young Memorial Park Project, $290,812

• Center Hill Road Sidewalk Project, $133,880

Total: $424,692

Dallas Township

• Yalick Farms Connection Project (Phase 2), $200,000

• Land Acquisition and Site Development, $366,597

• BMCP Shared Police Equipment Project, $500,000

Total: $1,066,597

Dennison Township: ADA Bathrooms, $64,500

Dorrance Township: Mini paver, $48,990

Dupont Borough

• DPW Equipment, $317,058

• Compost Equipment, $50,258

• Wheel Loader – Compost Facility, $128,050

• Public Works Equipment, $347,558

Total: $842,924

Duryea Borough

• Main Street Sidewalk Project, $314,375

• North East Pennsylvania Land Bank, $250,000

• PD Vehicles, $55,768

• Germania SCUBA Team Equipment, $90,195

Total: $710,338

Edwardsville Borough: DPW Garage – Phase 2 $100,000

Exeter Borough: Wyoming Area School District Tennis Courts Renovation $100,000

Exeter Township: Clean up project $50,000

Fairmount Township: Tripp Road Reconstrution $430,000

Fairview Township

• Police SUV, $47,513

• Dale Drive Culvert Replacement, $120,000

• Infrastructure Improvements Project – Phase 1, $200,000

Total: $367,513

Forty Fort Borough

• Recreation Field Equipment, $135,000

• West Side Council of Governments, $442,662

Total: $577,662

Franklin Township: Misericordia University Science Equipment Phase II $247,496

Hanover Township

• Lower South Valley COG Municipal Fueling Station, $135,878

• Solomon Creek Interceptor – Phase 3, $250,000

• Lower South Valley COG Screener for Compost Facility, $15,371

Total: $401,249

Harveys Lake Borough

• 2020 Subarea 2 Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation, $220,000

• General Municipal Authority of Harveys Lake Sewage Pump Stations Improvement Project, $100,000

Total: $320,000

Hazle Township: 2021 Utility/Chief pick-up truck $70,791

Hollenback Township: Township equipment $98,000

Hughestown Borough

• Roadway/Parking Lot Improvement Project, $150,000

• Police Department vehicles, $115,000

Total: $265,000

Hunlock Township

• Municipal work vehicle and plow package, $45,787

• Municipal Park improvements, $213,361

Total: $259,148

Jackson Township: Cross Creek Culvert $114,000

Jenkins Township

• 2019 Equipment, $150,000

• Police renovations rescue vehicle and miscellaneous, $110,000

Total: $260,000

Kingston Township

• Pavilion & Sensory Garden, $252,555

• The Lands at Hillside Farms, $82,852

Total: $335,407

Laflin Borough

• MS4 Stormwater and Road Paving, $150,000

• Fordham and Oakwood Road Project, $161,500

• Laflin Road Flooding Abatement 2021, $48,354

Total: 359,854

Lake Township

• Vibrating Roller and Trailer, $158,498

• New 2020 Case 321 F Compact Wheel Loader with Raptor Boom Arm and Brush Hog Mower, $135,611

Total: $294,109

Laurel Run Borough

• DPW Pole Barn, $72,000

• Backhoe Loader, $47,626

Total: $119,626

Luzerne Borough: Expansion Program $200,000

Nescopeck Borough

• Suquehanna River Outfall Project-Mifflin Avenue, $40,000

• Ridge Road Culvert Replacement/Equipment, $128,000

• New Equipment Purchase, $31,000

• West Hollow Road, $331,000

• Police Equipment, $17,000

• Nescopeck Fence Project, $8,200

Total: $629,000

Newport Township

• Ford 550 Dump Truck with Plow, $72,830

• Police F150 Cruiser, $80,000

• Blighted Properties Remediation, $250,000

Total: $402,830

Nuangola Borough

• Nuangola Avenue Resurfacing 2020 Project, $115,753

• Nuangola Avenue Paving 2021 Luzerne, $126,000

Total: $141,753

Penn Lake Park Borough: Drainage Upgrade Project $86,000

Pittston Township

• Police and road equipment, $166,700

• Municipal equipment, $230,200

Total: $396,900

Plains Township

• Municipal Building Project, $230,350

• Firehouse No. 2 Improvements, $159,000

Total: $389,350

Plymouth Borough: Main Street Infrastructure Improvement Project $366,666

Pringle Borough

• West Side Mural Revitalization Project, Phase II, $45,000

• Evans Street Park Improvements, $75,000

Total: $120,000

Rice Township

• Pave Project, $200,000

• Pave Project, $360,172

Total: $560,172

Ross Township

• Road Safety Enhancements, $100,000

• Modular Building Project, $255,968

Total: $355,968

Salem Township: Phase II Shickshinny Valley Road Stormwater Improvements $410,000

Shickshinny Borough: Shickshinny Road Improvement Project $100,000

Slocum Township: Municipal Park Playground Equipment and Resurfacing $125,000

Sugarloaf Township: Phase II – Police Station Project $200,000

Sugar Notch Borough: Vehicle Purchasing Project $112,186

Swoyersville Borough: Police Cruisers $45,000

Union Township: Stormwater/Paving Project $224,361

Warrior Run Borough: Infrastructure Project 2020 $110,493

West Pittston Borough

• Roadway Improvements Project, $75,000

• Fire Command/Utility Vehicle, $20,000

• Emergency Operation and Maintenance Equipment Project, $25,000

Total: $120,000

West Wyoming Borough

• Municipal Building Renovation Project, $75,000

• Municipal Building Project Luzerne ,$100,000

Total: $175,000

Wright Township

• Maplewood Drainage & Paving Project, $182,412

• Deerfield Pavement Reconstruction & Drainage Project, $200,000

Total: $382,412

Wyoming Borough: Street Improvements Project $200,000

Yatesville Borough: Playground Improvements Project $282,650