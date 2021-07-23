Celebrating art in nature

Rod Kaiser looks out across Lake Nuangola from a walkway over a swampy area at the edge of the lake on Thursday afternoon. Starting this Saturday in conjunction with the Wyoming Valley Art League, lakeside residents will welcome artists and visitors to an art festival around the lake, in which artists are invited to showcase their work and paint — or take photos — in plain air amid the sylvan scenery. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

Lake Nuangola Artfest will invite artists to create new works in open air amid lakeside scenery

NUANGOLA — Have easel, will travel?

If you’re an area artist looking for opportunities to paint — or photograph, or sculpt — amid one of Luzerne County’s most scenic landscapes, an upcoming event on the shores of Lake Nuangola is for you.

Starting this Saturday, July 24, the Lake Nuangola community is inviting members of the Wyoming Valley Art League and guests to visit the lake and create new works of art in the open air. A week of artistic endeavor will be followed by a day of music, art sales and food on Saturday, July 31.

On that day, artists will be invited to display or sell their work at the historic Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, with lunch provided for artists free of charge and tables set up inside the enclosed pavilion building for them to display their works, whether new or previously completed.

The festival was inspired by a similar, smaller painting event that ran for a few years in the early 2000s, said lakeside resident Rod Kaiser.

Another resident, Greg Koons, had the idea to resurrect the festival but with more offerings and opportunities for artists, Kaiser explained.

“It’s an opportunity for artists to come and do something different,” Kaiser said.

The Art League has run other open-air events, including at Hillside Farms and once at Lake Shickshinny, Kaiser added, but “here you’ve got at least a mile-and-a-half of path to explore.”

During an interview on Thursday Kaiser showed the Times Leader around the lake and borough where artists will be welcome to practice their craft.

Kaiser is a third-generation property owner on the shores of scenic Lake Nuangola, where his grandfather first built a summer home in about 1904.

He is well familiar with the well-trodden path around the lake, which crosses the lawns of property owners who smiled and waved during Thursday’s tour. The path also crosses a gently bobbing boardwalk over the lake’s swampy southern edge before bending around toward the eastern edge where several historic buildings beckon, including The Union Chapel, the atmospheric old Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, and the Grove Theater, where Kirk Douglas famously once performed.

For those looking to take part in the free artfest, here is what to expect.

WHEN DOES IT START? Artists may begin to visit the lake and create art starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

PARKING: Artists and visitors may park at the Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, 24 Vandermark Ave., and at the Grove Theater, 5177 Nuangola Road.

FIND YOUR SPACE: Artists are invited to walk the path, and if they see a view that interests them, to set up and paint. Artists may return at any time during the week.

NO COMMISSIONS: “Residents of the lake are eager to view and purchase art, especially paintings of the lake and of their homes,” a flier for the event states. “The proceeds of any sale will be free and clear of any commissions.”

THE BIG EVENT (7/31):

• From 1-4 p.m. on July 31 artists are invited to come to the pavilion and set up a display or sell their work. This art does not have to be related to the lake, but can be any work that you wish to sell or display. There will be no limit to the number of works you can display. Tables will be provided for display.

• Lunch will be provided to the artists free of charge.

• Pisano Winery will be set up at the pavilion during the art sale for wine tasting and purchase.

• On July 31 there also will be musical events at various locations around the lake, as well as a food truck at Lance Street lake access. The music:

9 a.m.: Nuangola Boardwalk – Christine (bagpiper)

10 a.m.: 19 Vandermark Ave. – Steve Koons (Acoustic Guitar & Vocals)

1 p.m.: 7 Red Rock Road – Paul Oliver (Acoustic Guitar & Vocals)

3 p.m.: 7 Red Rock Road – John Gordon Duo (Guitar, Drums & Vocals)

5 p.m.: 43 Nuangola Ave. – The Winklevoss Twins (Rock Band)

7 p.m.: 43 Nuangola Ave. – Jon & Kate+Fate (Guitar & Sax Duo)

MORE INFORMATION:

• No one will be turned away, but if artists could RSVP Rod Kaiser at 570-709-2187 or Don Armstrong at the Art League, 570-288-1020, it would help with the food arrangements.

• If you need a guide, call Nick or Sue Ouellette at 508-450-2513, Rod Kaiser at 570-709-2187, Margo Serifini at 570-510-4609, Greg Koons, at 570-899-7935, or Betsy Johnson at 570-868-3557.