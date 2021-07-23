Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Celebrating art in nature

By Hazleton Times
Posted by 
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOYxq_0b5RCo3X00
Rod Kaiser looks out across Lake Nuangola from a walkway over a swampy area at the edge of the lake on Thursday afternoon. Starting this Saturday in conjunction with the Wyoming Valley Art League, lakeside residents will welcome artists and visitors to an art festival around the lake, in which artists are invited to showcase their work and paint — or take photos — in plain air amid the sylvan scenery. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

Lake Nuangola Artfest will invite artists to create new works in open air amid lakeside scenery

NUANGOLA — Have easel, will travel?

If you’re an area artist looking for opportunities to paint — or photograph, or sculpt — amid one of Luzerne County’s most scenic landscapes, an upcoming event on the shores of Lake Nuangola is for you.

Starting this Saturday, July 24, the Lake Nuangola community is inviting members of the Wyoming Valley Art League and guests to visit the lake and create new works of art in the open air. A week of artistic endeavor will be followed by a day of music, art sales and food on Saturday, July 31.

On that day, artists will be invited to display or sell their work at the historic Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, with lunch provided for artists free of charge and tables set up inside the enclosed pavilion building for them to display their works, whether new or previously completed.

The festival was inspired by a similar, smaller painting event that ran for a few years in the early 2000s, said lakeside resident Rod Kaiser.

Another resident, Greg Koons, had the idea to resurrect the festival but with more offerings and opportunities for artists, Kaiser explained.

“It’s an opportunity for artists to come and do something different,” Kaiser said.

The Art League has run other open-air events, including at Hillside Farms and once at Lake Shickshinny, Kaiser added, but “here you’ve got at least a mile-and-a-half of path to explore.”

During an interview on Thursday Kaiser showed the Times Leader around the lake and borough where artists will be welcome to practice their craft.

Kaiser is a third-generation property owner on the shores of scenic Lake Nuangola, where his grandfather first built a summer home in about 1904.

He is well familiar with the well-trodden path around the lake, which crosses the lawns of property owners who smiled and waved during Thursday’s tour. The path also crosses a gently bobbing boardwalk over the lake’s swampy southern edge before bending around toward the eastern edge where several historic buildings beckon, including The Union Chapel, the atmospheric old Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, and the Grove Theater, where Kirk Douglas famously once performed.

For those looking to take part in the free artfest, here is what to expect.

WHEN DOES IT START? Artists may begin to visit the lake and create art starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

PARKING: Artists and visitors may park at the Nuangola Lake Association Pavilion, 24 Vandermark Ave., and at the Grove Theater, 5177 Nuangola Road.

FIND YOUR SPACE: Artists are invited to walk the path, and if they see a view that interests them, to set up and paint. Artists may return at any time during the week.

NO COMMISSIONS: “Residents of the lake are eager to view and purchase art, especially paintings of the lake and of their homes,” a flier for the event states. “The proceeds of any sale will be free and clear of any commissions.”

THE BIG EVENT (7/31):

• From 1-4 p.m. on July 31 artists are invited to come to the pavilion and set up a display or sell their work. This art does not have to be related to the lake, but can be any work that you wish to sell or display. There will be no limit to the number of works you can display. Tables will be provided for display.

• Lunch will be provided to the artists free of charge.

• Pisano Winery will be set up at the pavilion during the art sale for wine tasting and purchase.

• On July 31 there also will be musical events at various locations around the lake, as well as a food truck at Lance Street lake access. The music:

9 a.m.: Nuangola Boardwalk – Christine (bagpiper)

10 a.m.: 19 Vandermark Ave. – Steve Koons (Acoustic Guitar & Vocals)

1 p.m.: 7 Red Rock Road – Paul Oliver (Acoustic Guitar & Vocals)

3 p.m.: 7 Red Rock Road – John Gordon Duo (Guitar, Drums & Vocals)

5 p.m.: 43 Nuangola Ave. – The Winklevoss Twins (Rock Band)

7 p.m.: 43 Nuangola Ave. – Jon & Kate+Fate (Guitar & Sax Duo)

MORE INFORMATION:

• No one will be turned away, but if artists could RSVP Rod Kaiser at 570-709-2187 or Don Armstrong at the Art League, 570-288-1020, it would help with the food arrangements.

• If you need a guide, call Nick or Sue Ouellette at 508-450-2513, Rod Kaiser at 570-709-2187, Margo Serifini at 570-510-4609, Greg Koons, at 570-899-7935, or Betsy Johnson at 570-868-3557.

Comments / 0

Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

115
Followers
506
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Hazleton, PA News, Sports, and Events

 https://www.hazletontimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Douglas
Person
Winklevoss Twins
Person
Betsy Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Sales#Historic Buildings#Wyoming Valley#Nuangola#The Art League#The Union Chapel#The Grove Theater#Acoustic Guitar Vocals#Guitar Drums Vocals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Edom, TXeguidemagazine.com

Edom Art Festival 2021: A Celebration of Art and Life Oct. 9-10

The 49th Edom Art Festival will be held on October 9-10 in downtown Edom, Texas. After a pandemic hiatus and the virtual festival of 2020, 60 artists in the mediums of painting, photography, clay, glass, mixed media, sculpture, metal, fiber and jewelry will once again be exhibiting in the meadow behind the art studios of downtown Edom.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Arts Scene: Fresh Air Art Celebration springs to life

Kellie Connaughton, executive director at Yakima Greenway, and I have been talking for a few years about partnering with the Larson Gallery to have an event at the Greenway. One of the ideas was to have a day of plein-air, a term used to denote the manner of a 19th-century style of painting outdoors. Artists would be positioned outside where people could observe them painting.
San Diego, CAtheresandiego.com

Art Of Elan’s Regeneration Celebrates 15th Season

Concerts Entitled Regeneration, the organization celebrates its 15th season of introducing audiences to the “edges” of classical music. Art of Elan is moving forward with a season dedicated to the revitalization of San Diego’s creative community and the artists and cultural institutions it encompasses. Entitled Regeneration, the organization known for its collaborative spirit and for introducing audiences to the “edges” of classical music will celebrate its 15th season with a renewed commitment to thoughtful programming and intentional community relationships.
MuseumsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Kimbell Art Museum to celebrate 50 years with three special exhibits

For nearly 50 years, a range of colors, textures, sculptures, masks and costumes have illuminated the showrooms at the Kimbell Art Museum, taking audiences around the world and back in time. The Kimbell has announced that it will display three major international exhibitions through 2022, each one exploring a different...
mainstreet-nashville.com

Card Crusaders celebrate 10 years of artful designs

The FiftyForward Martin Center Card Crusaders have been crafting their artful iris-paper folded greeting cards for 10 years and late last week they dropped off cards to be sold in the gift shop of the Frist Art Museum. The eldest member of the group and founder, Marilyn Nevens, 96, leads...
Recipesqchron.com

A weekend mind meld of art and nature awaits

At Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City, new workshops being offered this summer are blending art, environmental exploration and mindfulness for a truly unique experience of the park, for newcomers and returning guests alike. Beginning at 11 a.m. on select Saturdays, Field Guide workshops offer lessons in planting and...
Hermitage, PAhermitage.net

Hermitage Arts Festival - A Celebration of the Arts

The Hermitage Arts Festival is a celebration of the artistic and musical talent within our community. This two-day outdoor event is sponsored by The City of Hermitage Situated on the beautiful grounds of Rodney White Olympic Park the festival features an Artists’ Marketplace where artists display and sell their art, as well as musical and theatrical performances, children’s activities, and cultural entertainment. This event is free and open to the public.
Naples, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Explore the art of fermenting at Cumming Nature Center

FLX Fermentation Fest is a two-day event at Cumming Nature Center in Naples that celebrates the flavorful, funky, and profound aspects of fermented food and beverages. Over two days, the festival will invite attendees to develop their fermentation skills, highlight food and drink from regional fermenters, and explore the complex biological connections between humanity and nature as epitomized in fermented foods.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Art Adventure Camp mixes art with nature

Graduate student Hannah Demma works with campers as they color in their sketches of the Cedar Point skyline. Editor’s Note — Nebraska Today’s Annie Albin spent five days at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Cedar Point Biological Station to highlight the studies and work of students, faculty and staff there. This is the second in a series of stories about Cedar Point.
Providence, RImotifri.com

Providence Art Revolt: A summer celebration of art, music and community

The idea for Art Revolt came from the three co-hosts of the local podcast Providence Leftist Radio. It’s a political podcast that never hosts politicians. Rather it hosts local mutual aid organizations in hopes of helping them connect to like-minded listeners. The Providence Leftist Radio hosts wondered if they could bring this type of connection into the art world.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Miller Art Museum Celebrates Scandinavian American Culture

The Miller Art Museum (millerartmuseum.org) is partnering with Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant to present Scandinavian American: Photography by National Geographic Explorer Erika Skogg. The exhibition will open July 24, 10 am, and an in-person opening reception – the first since the pandemic began – will be held 5-6:30 pm. The...
Coppell, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

At Last, An Opening Celebration for Coppell Arts Center

More than a year after its originally scheduled opening celebration, the Coppell Arts Center is ready to party. The new arts center will mark its official opening with “Takeoff: Arts and Music Festival,” a weekend of live performances and festivities, September 9-12. “It’s important to bring people together to celebrate...
Visual Artdupageforest.org

DuPage Art League 'Capturing Nature' Exhibit Opens at Mayslake Aug. 4

DuPage Art League 'Capturing Nature' Exhibit Opens at Mayslake Aug. 4. Art exhibit marks reopening of historic Mayslake Hall. Titled “Capturing Nature: One Piece at a Time,” the free exhibit will feature works by 40 artists in mediums that include pastels, watercolors, oil, acrylic, drawings and photographs. The exhibit runs Aug. 4 – Sept. 25 in the historic Mayslake Hall Monday – Friday noon – 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Avon, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Avon Arts Celebration will host over 100 artists at Nottingham Park

The second annual Avon Arts Celebration is bringing over 100 artists from around the country to show their work at Nottingham Park in Avon this upcoming weekend. The outdoor, juried fine-art show will be presented in tents on the grassy grounds of the park and will include painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, metal and woodwork, and much more.
Talbot County, MDstardem.com

Academy Art Museum celebrates agricultural art

EASTON — Politicians, cultural leaders, farmers and artists mingled recently at the Academy Art Museum to view a show four years in the making, “Beauty and Bounty: The Eastern Shore Plein Air Agricultural Collection.” There was locally made wine and cheese. The exhibit marks a new partnership between agriculture and high culture.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Painters celebrate 'sense of place' at Turner Fine Art

Landscape artist and Turner Fine Art owner Kathryn Mapes Turner put out a call to fellow landscape artists to paint the great Western Rocky Mountains. The result was a masterful mix of talents from across the country, all rooting their paints and pallettes to the great connection and uniqueness of the Tetons.
Tehachapi, CAtheloopnewspaper.com

Tehachapi Treasure Trove; celebrating local art and artists

Tehachapi Treasure Trove is happy to announce that First Fridays are back and growing! Downtown has reopened and we are once again able to offer our First Friday event to celebrate local art and artists. We'll be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6 for your shopping pleasure.
Chardon, OHNews-Herald.com

Nature Arts Festival, Chardon Arts Festival to again share a date

Geauga Park District’s 30th annual Nature Arts Festival at Big Creek Park and the Chardon Square Association’s 40th annual Chardon Arts Festival on Historic Chardon Square will once again take place on the same day. Geauga Park District’s 30th annual Nature Arts Festival at Big Creek Park and the Chardon...
Braselton, GAmainstreetnews.com

Braselton to celebrate 105th anniversary with art exhibit

Braselton will celebrate its 105th anniversary with an Aug. 21 reception and art exhibit reflecting the town’s history. The event will be held at the Historic Braselton Gym on Henry St. from 9-11 a.m. Nationally-known watercolor artist, Henry M. Wood, Jr., has donated a collection of his watercolor paintings depicting...
Visual ArtSedona Red Rock News

Nature and life infuses art of Ruth Holland Waddell

Step inside the studio of Ruth Holland Waddell. Brightly lit with natural light, it’s the perfect space for an artist to create. On one side, is the work of her late husband, John Henry Waddell [Feb, 14, 1921-Nov. 27, 2019]. His sculptures are displayed along a huge wall, each having their own proper place. They showcase the varying movements of the human body, posed in such a way that they appear to be alive, even though they are coated in bronze.

Comments / 0

Community Policy