A game full of opportunities, and a lot of time spent not seizing them, led to Minnesota United's 2-1 victory over Portland on Saturday at Allianz Field. The Loons (6-5-3) had 27 shots to the Timbers' eight, 12 of those shots in the first half alone, but they fell behind 1-0. It wasn't until the 75th minute that the Loons evened the score. Defender Chase Gasper headed a high cross from Hassani Dotson past Timbers keeper Aljaz Ivacic to even the game at 1-1.