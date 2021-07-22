Serving Customers Since 1955, Ben Franklin Is The Best And Most Historic Craft Store In West Virginia

There are a handful of general stores scattered around West Virginia that stock just about everything you could want. Most of them hearken back decades, to a time before big box stores and internet sales predominated the market. And one of the best is Ben Franklin in downtown Fayetteville, which stands with other West Virginia favorites (like Harper’s Olde General Store and Berdine’s Five and Dime) in terms of quality but stands out from the rest as particularly focused on craft and art supplies and home décor.