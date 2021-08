Victoria Bonya is a face you recognize even if you don’t know her name off the top of your head. She’s been in the public eye for some time now, and she’s good at her job as a television presenter and actress. The beautiful Russian has major skills on the screen, and she puts them to good use. The problem, however, is that no one seems to know that much about her. Who is she? What is she like? What’s her story? We have everything you might want to know right here.