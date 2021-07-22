Go Old-School For A Night And Rent A Video From Mr. Video In Keizer, Oregon

When the weather sucks at home, it’s time to head on a roadtrip! While it might be possible to ride bikes in Bellingham, Washington 12 months out of the year, there are times when it’s just a better idea to head elsewhere. Last winter, with much of Washington getting pounded by rain and snow, Bellingham local Hannah Bergemann took to the road with her friends from Transition Bikes in search of greener pastures down South. After packing up the vans, they ended up on the Oregon Coast, exploring some surf sports and world-class riding areas, including some seriously creative jump trails. Check out what the crew finds!