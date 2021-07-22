Go Old-School For A Night And Rent A Video From Mr. Video In Keizer, Oregon
Oregon, it seems, has a thing for the nostalgic. Particularly that of the video rental variety. Not only is the Beaver State home to the world’s last remaining Blockbuster, it’s also home to an independent video rental store that’s about as charming and old-school as it gets. Mr. Video in Keizer, Oregon, is a treasure of a place that proves there’s certain in-person experiences that can never be replaced… nor should they be!www.onlyinyourstate.com
