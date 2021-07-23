ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Computer Built, American Flown: Air Force F-15EXs are Being Built Piecemeal

nationalinterest.org
 2021-07-23

Cover picture for the articleThe basic F-15 at the time was a more than 50-year-old design. Here's What You Need to Know: The F-15EX’s airframe on the surface will be identical to older F-15s, but Boeing claimed it will be better-built. “The biggest challenge, as always, will be getting all the components—400,000 individual parts sourced...

nationalinterest.org

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Stealth Sailor: The USS Zumwalt Can Fight Naval Wars Undetected

Zumwalt engineers use numerous stealth engineering techniques which, while not intended to make the ship invisible, are designed to confuse enemy sensors and wage war undetected. The U.S. Navy’s sleek Zumwalt-class destroyers are intended to accomplish the impossible: fighting at sea while evading enemy radars. Indeed, Navy designers have worked...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Navy’s Distributed Lethality Strategy Misses the Mark

A large fleet of corvettes, submarines, and UVs would prove more survivable, better suited to the mission at hand, and more cost-effective for an increasingly cash-strapped navy. Ever since the conclusion of World War II, the United States has exercised command of the sea. With no rival able to muster...
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Is It Too Late to Stop the Spread of Autonomous Weapons?

If autonomous weapons are the future of warfare, then the United States has no choice but to grapple with their complexities. The congressionally appointed National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence recently concluded that “we can expect the large-scale proliferation of AI-enabled capabilities.” The recent Libya conflict seems to validate that conclusion about artificial intelligence (AI), with soldiers loyal to Libyan Gen. Khalifa Haftar employing a Turkish-made Kargu-2 drone that “hunted down and remotely engaged” retreating forces, according to a United Nations report. It’s not clear whether the Kargu-2 employed its autonomous capabilities, but the Turkish government acknowledged it can field that capability. Likewise, Russia has employed the KUB-BLA loitering munition and reportedly the Lancet 3 during its invasion of Ukraine. Again, the details are murky—some analysts are skeptical that the KUB-BLA possesses AI-enabled autonomous capabilities, and the claims of Lancet 3 usage come from Rostec, the Russian state-owned defense conglomerate that includes the Lancet 3 manufacturer, not from independently-verified battlefield images. Adding to the confusion: in each case, autonomous operation is clearly an option, although it may not be exercised. That makes verification quite hard.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Computers#Boeing Planes#Computer Built#American Flown#The U S Air Force#The Air Force#F 15cs#Congress#Usaf#Eagles#Air Space#F 15s#Cnc#The National Interest
nationalinterest.org

U.S. Defense Secretary Heads to Thailand to Bolster Asian Alliances

Successive U.S. administrations have sought closer ties with Thailand and other Asian nations as counterweights to rising Chinese ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. U.S. secretary of defense Lloyd Austin met with Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of Thailand on Monday to strengthen what Austin previously characterized as the United States’ “unparalleled network of alliances and partnerships” in Southeast Asia. During their meeting, Austin and Prayuth “shared perspectives on regional security issues and discussed opportunities to strengthen the U.S.-Thai alliance,” according to a readout published by the Defense Department. The two leaders also discussed Thai military modernization and cooperation between Bangkok and Washington in crucial areas, including cyber warfare and space technology.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

‘Surrender or Die’: Russia Gives Stark Warning to Severodonetsk Fighters

Up to 2,500 Ukrainian troops are holed up in the Azot chemical plant located in the city’s industrial zone. As Russian and Russian-aligned forces consolidate their control over Severodonetsk, a top official with the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) issued a stark warning for the remaining Ukrainian defenders trapped inside the city: “surrender, or die.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy