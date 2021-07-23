Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

Frankfort Times
 11 days ago

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?. It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren't protected.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masking#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Agoraphobic man, 33, who 'wanted to get Covid vaccination' but was too worried to leave the house dies in intensive care after nine-day battle with the virus

An agoraphobic man who would have got the Covid-19 vaccination but struggled to leave the house died in intensive care from the virus before he could get jabbed. Brendon Jones died at North Manchester General Hospital in Crumpsall earlier this month after battling coronavirus for around nine days. The 33-year-old,...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Stark X-ray images reveal how the lungs of an unvaccinated person infected with COVID-19 filled with the virus while vaccinated patient's are mostly clear of disease

A doctor has shared X-rays showing the difference between the lungs of a fully vaccinated who contracts COViD-19 and an vaccinated person. Dr Ghassan Kamel, director of the Medical ICU at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital in Missouri, has been treating thousands of people ill with the disease since the pandemic exploded in March 2020., reported KSDK.
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

Future COVID-19 Variant Will Lead To ‘Vaccine Failure,’ Scientists Warn

An analysis by a group of British academics has suggested that future COVID-19 variants could lead to “vaccine failure.”. In a paper published Friday by the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, British academics said they believe the eradication of COVID-19 is “unlikely.” They also noted that there will be “a gradual or punctuated accumulation of antigenic variation that eventually leads to current vaccine failure.”
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Leading U.S. Ob-Gyn Groups Urge COVID Vaccines for All Pregnant Women

MONDAY, Aug. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- All pregnant women should be vaccinated "without delay" against COVID-19, two leading groups of U.S. obstetric specialists recommend. That advice — from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) — is based on tens of thousands of cases over the past several months showing that vaccination during pregnancy is safe.
Public Healthmyeasternshoremd.com

CDC tells fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors over Delta variant fears

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new mask guidance telling fully vaccinated persons they should start wearing masks again indoors because of concerns over the coronavirus’ Delta variant. The CDC recommends mask wearing in crowded indoor spaces. The CDC move comes after a number...
Women's Healthkyma.com

Health officials say pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN Newsource) - Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19. That's according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, two leading organizations representing obstetricians. In a statement, the associations say their recommendations "reflect evidence demonstrating the safe use" of the vaccines from "tens...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Have This Delayed Side Effect, New Study Says

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine offers you ample protection against the virus but can also cause a few non-serious side effects such as fatigue, soreness in the injection site, nausea, chills, or a slight fever, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Still, other serious side effects were found to be exceedingly rare, such as a blood-clotting reaction caused by the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines in a very small number of cases. Now, a new study has linked Bell's palsy with the Pfizer vaccine, establishing a connection between one patient and the delayed side effect.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Women's HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman who didn't want to get Covid vaccine because she was pregnant had to have NINE blood transfusions and a C-section after catching the virus days before her due date

A Florida woman who didn't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine because she was pregnant ended up in intensive care and needing to deliver her baby early after she caught the virus. Kristen Hutton, from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was advised to get the vaccine by her obstetrician but decided...

Comments / 0

Community Policy